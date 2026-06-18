Emily Colby

Emily ColbyProgram Director
I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college, when Kerry Bringhurst visited one of my classes to talk about internships. I went home that weekend and told my parents I wanted to intern at UPR one day.
A year later, I was hired to produce Access Utah. I've been lucky enough to stick around at UPR, learning everything I can about radio, journalism, storytelling, and digital media. Now as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital content.
When I'm not working with our producers to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.
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On Thursday, June 18, UPR mistakenly posted a story from The Utah Investigative Journalism Project without permission.
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Friday's story about the Weaving Our Stories conference in Blanding has been taken down while we do additional reporting to ensure the story is accurate.
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The university announced its Old Main building was "all clear" after evacuating the building an hour before. Tonight, Turning Point USA will continue its tour with a visit to USU's campus.
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Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.
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Utah Public Radio is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Cache Valley on a Meet the Candidates Night Monday, Aug. 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
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Tuesday's post about flood preparations and the Ogden dinosaur park was a year-old, unpublished draft that was posted mistakenly.
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You can vote as long as you're in line by 8 p.m. tonight, regardless of whether you're currently registered.
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The debate is hosted by the Utah Debate Commission.
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The Utah Debate Commission hosted and recorded the debate on Thursday, Oct. 17.
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The debate is hosted by the Utah Debate Commission.