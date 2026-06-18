Emily Colby

I discovered Utah Public Radio as a freshman in college, when Kerry Bringhurst visited one of my classes to talk about internships. I went home that weekend and told my parents I wanted to intern at UPR one day.

A year later, I was hired to produce Access Utah. I've been lucky enough to stick around at UPR, learning everything I can about radio, journalism, storytelling, and digital media. Now as program director, I oversee all of our broadcast and digital content.

When I'm not working with our producers to bring you the best of Utah's stories, I love to cook new foods, read science fiction, and listen to music made by women in the 90s.