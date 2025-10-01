Logan residents chose community over debate amidst Turning Point USA event

Three weeks after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, Turning Point USA made its first return to the state with an event at Utah State University on Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, events throughout Logan were held in hopes of fostering connection and positivity throughout the community.

USU’s Queer Student Alliance held a social on campus, community members held a gathering at Willow Park West, and the USU College Democrats held an informal meeting off campus.

“Everything feels like it's in chaos, and it also feels like there's so much anger and division, and I felt like I needed to do something,” said Heather, a community member who organized the Willow Park West gathering.

“Several people reached out and said that they wouldn't feel safe being on campus today," said Luke Dutson with the USU College Democrats, “and so we just wanted to provide a space where people could come and study or have discussions about local politics, just connect with others in the community.”

“This was easier and also more accessible to other students who may not be able to take the bus or don't have a car but would be able to walk,” said one of the Queer Student Alliance council members.

Several individuals expressed concerns for their safety on campus with the event, Kirk's shooting, and a building evacuation earlier in the day.

“It's another level of anxiety put on top of the current state of the world, and just seeing everything happen so close to home has been crazy,” said Maddie Widman, a member of the USU College Democrats. “But coming here, I just wanted to be with like-minded people who are also going through the same emotions … around campus.”

“For me personally, it just feels like the school hasn't put our safety in mind, or just hasn't given us safety of mind,” added another Queer Student Alliance council member. “I just hope, going forward, that USU can listen to its faculty and its students about safety concerns.”

Each event aimed to promote peace and community during times of political division, and intended to avoid debate or negativity.

“I also felt like going to a protest event or something like that honestly feels scary,” Heather said. “I'm probably going to feel some anger about things going on. And I literally want the opposite of that.”