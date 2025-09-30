USU announces all-clear after evacuating building, Turning Point event is still on

Utah State University announced Old Main was "all clear" Tuesday afternoon, an hour after evacuating the building.

Anyone inside the building was encouraged to leave immediately using the nearest stairs, taking only essential items.

An Aggie Alert message sent to members of the campus community said the evacuation was due to a "suspicious package." Police are investigating the situation.

Turning Point USA is expected to host an event at the university's basketball stadium this evening. The event was planned as part of Charlie Kirk's tour.

It is unknown whether the evacuation and package are related to the Turning Point event.