WATCH: Logan City Council and Mayoral Candidate Forum

Logan City’s mayoral and council candidates invited the city’s residents to a moderated discussion about the city’s future, taking place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 in the Utah Theatre in Logan, Utah.

Hosted by the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature Logan City Council candidates Brian Seamons, Katie Lee-Koven, Melissa Dahle and Ernesto Lopez, as well as mayoral candidates Alanna Nafziger and Mark Anderson.