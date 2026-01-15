Utah lawmakers outline priorities for the 2026 general session

State legislative leaders gathered Tuesday morning in downtown Salt Lake City for the annual Legislative Preview Breakfast, hosted by United Ways of Utah. The event brought together lawmakers from both chambers, along with city leaders, nonprofits, and community partners.

Leaders from both parties said housing affordability and cost of living will be key issues this session. Republican House Majority Whip Candice Pierucci said lawmakers need to get a handle on rising costs. Democratic House Minority Leader Angela Romero echoed those concerns, saying affordability and the economy are top of mind for her caucus as well.

Another topic discussed by Democratic Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla was access to food. She said surveys in her district revealed food security to be the No. 1 concern for many residents.

According to the Utah Food Bank, 445,000 Utahns are experiencing food insecurity across the state — and that number has risen by nearly 30% in just the last year.

The panel also highlighted several pre-filed bills pushing to improve early education, citing recent discussions about falling literacy rates in the state. Last year, a study by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute found that just over 50% of Utah third graders were reading at grade level.

The issue of housing dominated much of the conversation, as it has for almost the past decade. Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said lawmakers need to work together to address the state’s housing crisis, stressing that younger generations shouldn’t be forced into renting long-term with no path to ownership.

Bill Crim, CEO of United Way of Salt Lake, said hosting events like this helps set the tone for collaboration as lawmakers prepare to meet.

The Legislature's 2026 general session begins on Tuesday, Jan. 20, after which lawmakers will have 45 days to turn these priorities into policy.

