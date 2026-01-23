Utahns rally at the Capitol for 3 protests in 1 day

As Utah legislators began the 2026 general session on Tuesday, protestors gathered at the Capitol in hopes of getting through to elected officials.

On the first floor, Sen. Nate Blouin joined Utahns for a Just Peace in the Holy Land — a 23 year old nonprofit that fights for equal rights — to read names of child victims in Gaza.

“It is just critical to have them in our thoughts on the first day of the legislative session as we go to make policy for the state of Utah, how we can prevent this sort of suffering here in Utah and around the globe,” Blouin said.

Gail Boling, a member of the nonprofit, coordinated the demonstration.

"It's an issue that we can all get behind," Boling said. "Genocide is wrong. It's the crime of crimes under international law, and members of both parties should be speaking out about it.”

Simultaneously, members of the Utah Nonprofit Association gathered on the Capitol’s steps.

Emily Bell McCormick with the Policy Project explained the importance of nonprofits.

“The work that you're all doing could not be more important," McCormick said. "The entire system was designed for nonprofits to have a place in it and to make change for people who need it most. … Stay strong in it, and also never forget that legislation is part of the system and how we make change.”

At 2 p.m., schools across the nation held a walkout. The organization Women’s March called for the walkout, posting a statement saying, “a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism.”

The last protest of the day began at 5 p.m., and fought against ICE. The demonstration was organized by Utah’s Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Denise Weaver, an organizer with PSL Salt Lake, said the protest was their contribution to a “national day of action.”

“A lot of people came out for a long time. … And I think that that just shows that so many people see that those struggles are connected," Weaver said. "They're seeing this unity in action that was such an important thing to come out of yesterday and to continue to build.”