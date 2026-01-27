Daily news: Protests that block traffic could see stricter enforcement in Utah

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Jan. 27. In this edition:



Protests that block traffic could see stricter enforcement

Over 80 athletes with Utah ties are headed to the Olympics next week

Colorado River leaders, including Gov. Spencer Cox, are meeting on Friday

Protests that block traffic could see stricter enforcement

As protests break out in Utah and across the nation over immigration enforcement, Utah lawmakers are considering stricter rules for spontaneous demonstrations.

House Bill 331 heightens existing laws aimed at stopping protests without permits that block traffic.

The bill also adds an enhancement if protests make an emergency vehicle unable to pass through.

Rep. Tyler Clancy, a Republican from Provo and sponsor of the bill, said the bill doesn’t infringe on First Amendment rights, but is meant to keep people safe and prevent “empowering criminals who are causing chaos and disorder."

Opponents, however, called it an attempt to suppress the right to protest, claiming it would also invite selective enforcement.

The bill was introduced last week and has not yet been discussed by lawmakers.

This year’s Olympic Games will have a lot of Utah faces

Over 80 athletes with Utah ties will be competing in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games starting next week, according to the Utah Sports Commission .

That includes almost a third of Team USA , as well as athletes representing at least eight other nations.

Some were born and raised in the beehive state, while others attended school or are currently living and training here.

Utah is considered a top winter sports training site due to the competition venues built for the 2002 Winter Games, which will be used again when the games return in 2034.

This year's Winter Olympic Games begin on Feb. 6 in Milan, Italy.

Colorado River leaders are meeting again this week

Leaders from the seven Colorado River states, including Utah, are meeting in Washington this week to continue negotiations on how to share and manage the river’s dwindling but essential supply.

The current agreement between states is over 100 years old. It was written before cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas became large population centers, and before more significant impacts from thewarming climate, such as unreliable snowpack.

Despite working towards a new agreement for years, however, the states have remained in stalemate and now face pressure from the federal government to make a deal or have one made for them.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will meet with other state leaders and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on Friday.