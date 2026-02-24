Daily news: Utah leaders want to lower gas prices by increasing the state's supply

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Feb. 24. In this edition:



The Utah County Attorney's Office will continue prosecuting Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's accused killer

Salt Lake City International Airport was named one of North America's best

Utah leaders hope to lower gas prices by increasing the state's supply

Tyler Robinson’s lawyers wanted the prosecution disqualified. A judge disagreed

Despite allegations of a conflict of interest, the Utah County Attorney’s Office will continue prosecuting the capital murder case against Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s accused killer.

Robinson’s defense attorneys asked for the office to be removed from the case because a lead prosecutor’s child had been at the event where Kirk was assassinated, though she didn’t see the fatal moment.

They also argued the office had handled the conflict of interest too late and too casually.

However, a judge ruled on Tuesday that the child’s presence didn’t “materially influence” prosecutors’ actions, which means the Utah County Attorney’s Office will remain on the case.

Salt Lake City International Airport has been named one of the best in North America

Salt Lake City International Airport has been named one of the best airports in North America.

The ASQ Global Customer Experience Awards are done annually by Airports Council International World. Awards are given based on real-time responses by over seven hundred thousand passengers at airports across the world.

Salt Lake City was recognized for North America in three categories — Best Airports at Departures, Most Enjoyable Airport, and Cleanest Airport.

After pushback from Idaho, Utah leaders have plans to increase gas supply

Utah leaders are hoping to lower gas prices by increasing the state’s supply.

Governor Spencer Cox signed agreements with petroleum industry executives on Monday to increase fuel capacity, including state investments to expand refinery output.

It comes after pushback from political leaders in Idaho over a Utah bill that would cut the gas tax but make a new tax on refineries — something Utah’s neighboring state argued would hurt especially southern Idahoans.

The new gas deal also includes a tentative water agreement with Idaho over the Bear River, which runs through Idaho into Great Salt Lake.