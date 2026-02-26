Utah's tobacco tax could go up by $2 a pack

Anti-tobacco groups gathered at the State Capitol last week to urge lawmakers to help deter young Utahns from smoking and vaping by increasing the tax on those products.

Legislators are considering a bill that would raise the tax on cigarettes by $2 a pack and bring other products, such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches, in line with the increase.

Brook Carlisle with the American Cancer Society's Utah Cancer Action Network told House members it's an effective plan.

"Significantly increasing tobacco taxes, and investing in tobacco prevention and cessation programs that save lives, reduces health care costs and generates revenue," she said. "In fact, it is one of the most effective ways to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco and to encourage those who already are addicted to it."

On Friday, cancer survivors and patients gathered at the State Capitol for Cancer Action Day to meet with lawmakers about supporting the bill.

The measure, House Bill 337, was approved by the House on Monday and is now awaiting discussion in the Senate.

Tobacco companies and retailers opposed the bill, saying the taxes are too high and unfair to lower-income customers.

Carlisle said "Big Tobacco" spends more than 38-million dollars a year marketing its products to Utahns, including young people. She said it’s been 16 years since state lawmakers last raised the tobacco tax — and meanwhile, smoking is taking a deadly toll on the state.

"It is estimated that approximately 15,170 Utah residents will be diagnosed with cancer, and almost 4,000 of them will die from the disease," she said. "Our analysis estimates 15.7% of cancer deaths in Utah are attributable to smoking."

Carlisle added tobacco use continues to be the leading preventable cause of death in Utah, and thinks lawmakers have an obligation to protect future generations.

"Our goal is to encourage people who use tobacco to quit rather than switching to lower-taxed, lower-cost products," she said. "If all tobacco taxes are not taxed at an equivalent rate, Utah can expect to see diminished positive outcomes for both revenue and for public health."