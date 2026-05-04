The Utah Women and Leadership Project has lost funding. Now what?

Thousands, perhaps even hundreds of thousands, of Utah women have been impacted by the work of one researcher.

Susan Madsen founded the Utah Women and Leadership Project (UWLP) in 2009.

“I personally feel absolutely called to do the work that I do, and I’m going to keep doing it as long as I feel called,” Madsen said.

For nearly two decades, the organization has worked to support women through research, leadership development and statewide partnerships.

“When you feel that deeper purpose, that your voice matters, that what you can do with your head, heart and hands matters, it drives you,” Madsen said.

The UWLP fund was cut and funds were transferred to the Utah State Forest Restoration Institute on the final day of the 2026 legislative session.

“It was honestly a shock to me because we heard nothing,” Madsen said. “It was a surprise to legislators as well as myself.”

Madsen said the project helps women stay in college or pursue higher education.

“We have the biggest gap in the whole nation between men and women earning graduate degrees,” Madsen said.

The organization works with more than 500 partners across the state and focuses on reducing violence against women.

Karina Brown is part of A Bolder Way Forward, an initiative connected to the UWLP.

“Because of this research, women and girls have been encouraged to become more involved in politics, leadership and training opportunities,” Brown said.

When she learned about the funding cuts, Brown was disappointed.

“It sends a negative message to girls and women,” Brown said. “It’s a discouraging message that investing in their leadership is not a priority.”

For now, Utah State University has announced it will step in to help provide funding for the UWLP.

“We’re really appreciative of the vision of the president and his team,” Madsen said. “They believe in and understand the importance of the work we’re doing and are stepping forward to help.”