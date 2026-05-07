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SLC Council is investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Eva Lopez Chavez

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:41 PM MDT
A photo of Eva Lopez Chavez smiling, put against a light purplish background.
Salt Lake City Council

The Salt Lake City Council has unanimously voted to suspend councilmember Eva Lopez Chavez from certain duties due to sexual misconduct allegations.

Last month, the Salt Lake Tribune reported on four separate accusations of inappropriate behavior before Lopez Chavez joined the city council in 2023.

Three of those were from women in elected roles — State Rep. Hoang Nguyen, State Sen. Jen Plumb, and Salt Lake City Councilmember Victoria Petro.

Lopez Chavez denied the accusations and welcomed a “fair and independent investigation."

Now, the Salt Lake City Council has voted to do just that in a unanimous decision, including by Lopez Chavez herself. Petro was the one abstaining vote.

The investigation will be led by three councilmembers alongside an outside independent investigator and is expected to conclude before the end of July, though that timeline could change.

The council also voted to strip Lopez Chavez of certain duties during the investigation, including conducting formal meetings, speaking on behalf of the city council, or using city resources to communicate about the investigation while it’s underway.

That vote was also unanimous, save for abstentions from Petro and Lopez Chavez.

If the investigation finds that Lopez Chavez violated the council’s code of conduct, she can be stripped of official city duties and privileges, and the council can request that she resign.
Tags
Politics UPRSalt Lake CitySexual HarassmentSexual Misconduct
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood