Here's how AI can misinform voters — especially this year

Fake images and videos created by artificial intelligence are exploding on social media — and AI experts expect this year's elections to bring about many more, making it hard for Utah voters to sort out the truth.

So far, the majority of accounts identified by the Governance and Responsible AI Lab, or GRAIL, at Purdue University feature good-looking AI-generated influencers promoting President Trump and attacking what they call the radical left.

Lab co-director Kaylyn Jackson Schiff said they're crafted to be particularly engaging, presenting challenges to the viewer.

"It's difficult to distinguish between a real image and a fake image, especially when they're meant to look really realistic," Jackson Schiff said, "and there isn't yet a single standard for identifying synthetic content on social media."

Jackson Schiff encouraged users who are intrigued or enraged by particular content to analyze what preferences or political bias is being promoted.

If possible, she said to check the credibility of the source and look for additional evidence to confirm the truth of posts that provoke intense emotional reactions.

Since the invasion of Iran by the U.S, videos and images depicting both sides winning have been clicked on by millions of social media users. Other posts have included flattering depictions of world leaders as powerful men, or dehumanizing depictions of opposition leaders.

Jackson Schiff said even a few years ago, fakes were easy to spot. But she added that more realistic faces, voices, personalities, and talking points could make it harder for voters seeking information.

"So, it's not just negative photorealistic content to watch out for," said Jackson Schiff, "but also positive content that might be trying to draw you toward a cause, to an individual, to a campaign."

Utah is one of over 20 states that requires any media intended to influence voting to contain a disclaimer that it was generated by AI, and one of two that requires a disclaimer in the file's metadata as well.

However, Jackson Schiff said many accounts do not identify their content as synthetic.