Lawmakers are opening a study on how data centers impact Utah

Utah lawmakers are opening a study on the impacts of data centers on air, water, and wildlife.

The proposal by Rep. Doug Owens, a Democrat from Millcreek, passed unanimously in the Natural Resources Interim Committee on Wednesday.

While not all committee members felt data centers posed harm to the state, they were willing to use a study to get the facts.

These legislative studies can sometimes lead to bills that regulate industry.

Utah has several data center projects being considered or built, including the massive Stratos Project in Box Elder County, which has faced massive pushback from residents.