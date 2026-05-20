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Lawmakers are opening a study on how data centers impact Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:55 PM MDT
Photograph of an aisle of computers at a data center
İsmail Enes Ayhan
/
Unsplash

Utah lawmakers are opening a study on the impacts of data centers on air, water, and wildlife.

The proposal by Rep. Doug Owens, a Democrat from Millcreek, passed unanimously in the Natural Resources Interim Committee on Wednesday.

While not all committee members felt data centers posed harm to the state, they were willing to use a study to get the facts.

These legislative studies can sometimes lead to bills that regulate industry.

Utah has several data center projects being considered or built, including the massive Stratos Project in Box Elder County, which has faced massive pushback from residents.
Tags
Politics UPRData CentersEnvironmental ImpactWater ManagementArtificial IntelligenceBox Elder County
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood