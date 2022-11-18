© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Revisiting Understanding the world and more with Jim Enote on Thursday's Access Utah

Published November 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST
Screenshot 2022-07-07 at 12-17-27 Counter Mapping – Emergence Magazine.png
Counter Mapping, by Adam Loften and Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee

Jim Enote is a Zuni tribal member, CEO of the Colorado Plateau Foundation and Chair of the Board of Trustees at the Grand Canyon Trust. He is also a scientist, writer and farmer. He’ll join us today to talk about the different ways that western scientists and Native people understand the world, Bears Ears National Monument, challenges facing the Colorado Plateau, Native response to rock art, and https://emergencemagazine.org/film/counter-mapping/

