'Heeding the Warning from the Future' with Brent Orrell on Monday's Access Utah

Brent Orrell is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute where he researches workforce development and criminal justice issues. He is also the host of the podcast “ Hardly Working .” A frequent contributor to the popular press, he has been published in Law & Liberty, RealClearPolicy, RealClearMarkets, and The Hill. He also writes regularly for The Bulwark. A recent column titled Heeding the Warning from the Future caught our attention. In it, Orrell says that “It’s fun to laugh at flat earth theory and similar conspiracist nonsense. It’s less fun to consider the implications of the movement’s resurgence.” We’ll also talk about another recent column titled: Here Are the Kinds of Jobs Chat AI Is Likeliest to Affect ;