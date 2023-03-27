© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s spring member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
Stacked-Color.jpg
Access Utah

'Heeding the Warning from the Future' with Brent Orrell on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT
blob.jfif

Brent Orrell is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute where he researches workforce development and criminal justice issues. He is also the host of the podcast “Hardly Working.” A frequent contributor to the popular press, he has been published in Law & Liberty, RealClearPolicy, RealClearMarkets, and The Hill. He also writes regularly for The Bulwark. A recent column titled Heeding the Warning from the Future caught our attention. In it, Orrell says that “It’s fun to laugh at flat earth theory and similar conspiracist nonsense. It’s less fun to consider the implications of the movement’s resurgence.” We’ll also talk about another recent column titled: Here Are the Kinds of Jobs Chat AI Is Likeliest to Affect;

Tags
Access Utah conspiracyartificial intelligenceChatGPT
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content