Tom WilliamsAccess Utah Host
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters talk about the week's news, including dropping birth rates among Latter-day Saints and state Rep. Trevor Lee being charged with four felonies related to fraud.
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We talk with folklorist Andrew Peck about NyQuil Chicken, one example of a larger, ongoing phenomenon raising questions about the role of social media in facilitating misinformation.
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Clarissa Casper, writer/editor at the American Bird Conservatory, and Utah State University ecology master's student Sharon Montecino join us to talk about Great Salt Lake's effect on bird migration.
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters join us to discuss the week's top stories, including the possible future of the Sugar House pond and Idaho's Prop 1 abortion vote.
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John Northup, host of UPR's program The Edge of Jazz, joins us to talk about how the show started and what excites him about it.
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One year ago, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was eliminating and radio stations across the country lost funding. We talk with station managers about the past year.
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We talk with folklorist Lynne McNeill about the dangers and positives of artificial intelligence, social media and phone bans in schools, and the value of folklore.
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UPR recently hired two new staff members: Frank Mueller and Colette Czarnecki. We asked them how they got into radio and why they stuck around.
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We're joined by three USU professors who have recently published a report in the journal Sustainability and Climate Change titled, "The Utah 2034 Winter Olympics: Leaving a Lasting Clean Air Legacy."
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Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Leia Larsen talk about the fight over whether voters get a say on the Stratos data center, and 16 mining claims filed for Bears Ears.