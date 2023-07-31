Summer '23 Book Show on Monday's Access Utah

We’re compiling another UPR Community Booklist and we want to know what you’re reading. What’s on your nightstand or device right now? Is there a book that has had a big impact on you? Which books are you looking forward to reading? Perhaps you’d like to tell us a personal story connected to a favorite book. We’d love to hear about books in the adult, young adult & children’s categories. One suggestion or many are welcome.

You can email your list to us right now to upraccess@gmail.com We’ll also get reading suggestions from Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works in Salt Lake City, and Shari Zollinger with Back of Beyond Books in Moab. UPR friend and avid reader Elaine Thatcher will join us for the hour.

Shari Zollinger from Back of Beyond Books:

Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma by Claire Dederer

Pageboy by Elliot Page

Women Talking by Miriam Toews

Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Visual Thinking by Temple Grandin

Catherine Weller from Weller Book Works:

FICTION:

Blue Skies by T.C. Boyle, hardcover, Liveright Publishing, $30.00

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead, hardcover, $29.00

Crow Mary by Kathleen Grissom, hardcover, Atria Books, $28.99

East Indian by Brinda Charry, hardcover, Scribner Book Company, $28.00

How Can I Help You by Laura Sims, hardcover, GP Putnam, $27.00

Librarianist: A Novel by Patrick deWitt, hardcover, Ecco Press, $30.00

Mrs. S by K Patrick, paperback, Europa Editions, $18.00

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, hardcover, Del Rey Books, $28.00

What Falls Away by Karin Anderson, paperback, Torrey House Press, $18.95

NON-FICTION:

Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel, hardcover, $28.00

Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon by Melissa Sevigny, hardcover, W.W. Norton, $30.00

Chokepoint Capitalism: How Big Tech and Big Content Captured Creative Labor Markets and How We’ll Win Them Back by Cory Doctorow, hardcover, Beacon Press, $26.95

Leg: The Story of a Limb and the Boy Who Grew from It by Greg Marshall, hardcover, Abrams Press, $28.00

Path of Light: A Walk Through Colliding Legacies of Glen Canyon by Morgan Sjogren, paperback, Torrey House Press, $19.95

Vengeance is Mine: The Mountain Meadows Massacre and its Aftermath by Richard Turley and Barbara Jones Brown, hardcover, Oxford University Press, $34.95

Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder by David Grann, hardcover, Doubleday Books, $30.00

COOKING, HUMOR, ETC:

Tasting History: Explore the Past through 4,000 Years of Recipes (A Cookbook) by Max Miller, hardcover, S&S, $30.00

KIDS:

Bea Wolf by Zach Weinersmith, illustrated by Boulet, hardcover, First Second, $19.99

Moth Keeper (a Graphic Novel) by K O’Neill, paperback, Random House Graphic, $13.99

Star Splitter by Matthew J. Kirby, hardcover, Dutton Books for Young Readers, $18.99

Tom’s list:

Major Pettigrew's Last Stand by Helen Simonsen

Meet Mr. Mulliner by P.G. Wodehouse

Mulliner Nights by P.G. Wodehouse

The Impending Crisis, 1848-1861 by David Potter

Elaine Thatcher’s book list:

The Summer Before the Dark (1973)

Doris Lessing:

Outstanding. It’s the first of her books that I have read and definitely won’t be the last. Lots of inner dialogue, if you like that sort of thing. I think she really captured some of the experiences and dilemmas of middle-aged women. Five stars.

Kabul (1986)

M.E. Hirsh:

Another excellent book about an upper-class Afghani family (with an American mother) dealing with the political and personal pressures of the 1970s in Afghanistan, New York, and Moscow.

The Forest: A Fable of America in the 1830s (2023)

Alexander Nemerov:

A fascinating series of short-short stories of America in the 1830s. Some characters were real people, others are fictional. Each story puts a magnifying glass on a small aspect of Jacksonian America, and each has some connection to the forests that then covered most of the eastern part of North America.

Elegy for Eddie (Maisie Dobbs, #9) (2012)

Jacqueline Winspear:

The Maisie Dobbs books, according to USA Today, are “less whodunits than why-dunits, more P.D. James than Agatha Christie.” This one deals with the murder of a street peddler andexplores the tensions between the working classes and aristocrats in 1930s London.

Leaving Everything Most Loved (Maisie Dobbs, #10) (2013)

Jacqueline Winspear:

Another Maisie Dobbs “why-dunit,” this story engages with the lives of Indian immigrants inEngland.

A Rule Against Murder (Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, #4) (2008)

Louise Penny:

In keeping with my own preference for non-gory and non-dark mysteries (but not a fan of most “cozy” mysteries), this book presents Canadian Inspector Gamache and his team as they investigate a murder at a quiet rural resort. I love Gamache’s gentlemanly ways, even as his

younger associates are a bit more rough around the edges.

Sacred Clowns (Leaphorn & Chee, #11) (1993)

Tony Hillerman:

It’s been several decades since I last read a Tony Hillerman novel—I read so many of them years ago that I became tired of them. But it was a wonderful reunion with old friends Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee of the Navajo Nation Police as they try to solve crimes committed in a Pueblo village. Lots of great characters that echo my own experiences of living in New Mexico.

The Kill Artist (2000)

Daniel Silva:

I wanted to like this, partly because the protagonist is an art restorer, but I guess I’m past my spy thriller phase. This character is also an international assassin, and I didn’t enjoy the details of planning to kill a terrorist. But it’s well-written and might appeal to other readers.

The Bookshop on the Corner (Kirrinfief, #1) (2016)

Jenny Colgan:

Formulaic and just ok. A young librarian loses her job and moves to a village in Scotland andstarts a mobile bookshop there.