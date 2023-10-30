© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Selected Shorts with Kirsten Vangsness on Monday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM MDT
Join us Nov. 4 at the Ellen Eccles Theater for a live production of Selected Shorts, which you hear on UPR Sundays at 2pm. Tickets available now.

Selected Shorts is a live theatrical experience featuring guest actors reading stories selected specifically for each event. The three to four stories are mostly fiction, sometimes classic, sometimes new, and are always read by great actors from stage, screen, and television. The stories presented live at Selected Shorts are often featured on the hit public radio show (heard on UPR Sundays at 2:00 p.m.)

Selected Shorts is coming to Logan! See stories performed by Kimberley Guerrero, Richard Masur and Kirsten Vangsness from the stage of the Ellen Eccles Theater on Saturday. Tickets at cachearts.org Information at www.upr.org

Kirsten Vangsness is an actor, YouTuber, podcaster, graphic novelist & playwright She is most known for playing Penelope Garcia on the long running CBS crime drama Criminal Minds.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
