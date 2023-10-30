Selected Shorts with Kirsten Vangsness on Monday's Access Utah

Selected Shorts is a live theatrical experience featuring guest actors reading stories selected specifically for each event. The three to four stories are mostly fiction, sometimes classic, sometimes new, and are always read by great actors from stage, screen, and television. The stories presented live at Selected Shorts are often featured on the hit public radio show (heard on UPR Sundays at 2:00 p.m.)

Selected Shorts is coming to Logan! See stories performed by Kimberley Guerrero, Richard Masur and Kirsten Vangsness from the stage of the Ellen Eccles Theater on Saturday. Tickets at cachearts.org Information at www.upr.org

Kirsten Vangsness is an actor, YouTuber, podcaster, graphic novelist & playwright She is most known for playing Penelope Garcia on the long running CBS crime drama Criminal Minds.