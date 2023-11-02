© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access Utah

Sylvester Johnson on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM MDT

Sylvester Johnson, an award-winning scholar engaged in exploring humanity in the age of intelligent machines, is the director of Virginia Tech University’s Center for the Humanities. He also serves as the university’s associate vice provost for public interest technology. He believes it is time for a new conception of university education. He says “As we tackle the momentous challenges now emerging, we must ensure that humanities teaching and research take center stage. The moment of the humanities is not behind us; it’s actually in front of us.” He is the next speaker in Utah Tech University’s Human-Tech speaker series on Monday, November 6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Zion Room on the Utah Tech campus in St. George. You can livestream the event at www.humantech-ut.com

Tags
Access Utah Artificial IntelligenceTechnology
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content