Sylvester Johnson on Thursday's Access Utah

Sylvester Johnson, an award-winning scholar engaged in exploring humanity in the age of intelligent machines, is the director of Virginia Tech University’s Center for the Humanities. He also serves as the university’s associate vice provost for public interest technology. He believes it is time for a new conception of university education. He says “As we tackle the momentous challenges now emerging, we must ensure that humanities teaching and research take center stage. The moment of the humanities is not behind us; it’s actually in front of us.” He is the next speaker in Utah Tech University’s Human-Tech speaker series on Monday, November 6 at 4:00 p.m. in the Zion Room on the Utah Tech campus in St. George. You can livestream the event at www.humantech-ut.com