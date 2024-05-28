© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Mental and behavioral health with USU Sorenson Center specialists on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:33 PM MDT
USU's Sorenson Center is a blocky, red brick building.

Our guests include:

  • Gretchen Peacock, executive director of the Sorenson Center and professor in the Psychology Department.
  • Sara Boghosian, psychologist and clinical director of the Psychology and Counseling service line in the Sorenson Center. Dr. Boghosian’s clinical work focuses on the behavioral health side of treatment for eating disorders. She supervises doctoral students who are studying behavioral health.
  • Maria Kleinstaeuber, assistant professor in Psychology. Dr. Kleinstaeuber’s main area of focus is Somatic Symptom Disorders or SSD, which is the phenomenon of having difficulties adjusting to persistent physical symptoms, such as chronic pain or tinnitus (constant ringing or buzzing in the ears), and then developing psychological distress as a reaction to that persistent discomfort. Dr. Kleinstaeuber conducts clinical research in the SCCE.
  • Jen Hunsaker, associate mental health clinician with the Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling services. Hunsaker provides direct clinical services for persons with Chronic Illness, Disability, and Developmental Disability.
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
