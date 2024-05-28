Mental and behavioral health with USU Sorenson Center specialists on Access Utah
Our guests include:
- Gretchen Peacock, executive director of the Sorenson Center and professor in the Psychology Department.
- Sara Boghosian, psychologist and clinical director of the Psychology and Counseling service line in the Sorenson Center. Dr. Boghosian’s clinical work focuses on the behavioral health side of treatment for eating disorders. She supervises doctoral students who are studying behavioral health.
- Maria Kleinstaeuber, assistant professor in Psychology. Dr. Kleinstaeuber’s main area of focus is Somatic Symptom Disorders or SSD, which is the phenomenon of having difficulties adjusting to persistent physical symptoms, such as chronic pain or tinnitus (constant ringing or buzzing in the ears), and then developing psychological distress as a reaction to that persistent discomfort. Dr. Kleinstaeuber conducts clinical research in the SCCE.
- Jen Hunsaker, associate mental health clinician with the Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling services. Hunsaker provides direct clinical services for persons with Chronic Illness, Disability, and Developmental Disability.