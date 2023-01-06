© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines

By Roger McDonough
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST
AP23005664175163-500x333.jpg
Sam Metz
/
AP Photo
Sharon Huntsman, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Cedar City, Utah, leaves flowers outside a home where eight family members were found dead in Enoch, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Officials said Michael Haight, 42, took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple’s five children.

Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Kolbie Peterson, Leia Larsen and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRgreat salt lakeThe Great Salt Lake CollaborativeAbortion Laws
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content