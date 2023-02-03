© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

BYU messaging, a social media crackdown and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Students and patrons walk between classes on the BYU campus on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Faculty members at Brigham Young University are urged to align their teaching and research better with tenets of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A bill to regulate social media companies and minors’ access to those apps receives unanimous approval in committee at the Utah Legislature. And a promising new therapy uses a person’s own cells as a weapon against cancer.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Alixel Cabrera and Sofia Jeremias, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
