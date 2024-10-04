Vigilante threats, Harris voters in Utah, and more on Behind the Headlines
Tribune reporters Jordan Miller, Mark Eddington and Emily Anderson Stern join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including the Salt Lake City Council giving its final approval to Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s taxpayer-backed sports district.
LINKS:
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/10/03/2024-election-utah-lt-gov-warns/
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2024/10/01/slc-council-approves-downtown/
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/09/29/harris-backers-southern-utah-trump/