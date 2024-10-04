© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Politics
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Vigilante threats, Harris voters in Utah, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 4, 2024 at 12:33 PM MDT
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks during news conference on election misinformation at the University of Utah, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks during news conference on election misinformation at the University of Utah, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

Tribune reporters Jordan Miller, Mark Eddington and Emily Anderson Stern join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including the Salt Lake City Council giving its final approval to Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s taxpayer-backed sports district.

LINKS:

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/10/03/2024-election-utah-lt-gov-warns/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/2024/10/01/slc-council-approves-downtown/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/09/29/harris-backers-southern-utah-trump/

Behind the Headlines Donald TrumpKamala HarrisLocal GovernmentPolitical PolarizationUPR
