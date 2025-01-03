© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

High resort prices, Utah cosmetology, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:16 PM MST
The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, the first hotel of seven to be built in the Deer Valley East Village expansion, is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. A stay at the hotel ranges from $750 to $2,750 per night during peak season. Cost of lodging was a contributing factor in the resort's ranking as one of the most expensive ski trips in the United States.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, the first hotel of seven to be built in the Deer Valley East Village expansion, is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. A stay at the hotel ranges from $750 to $2,750 per night during peak season. Cost of lodging was a contributing factor in the resort's ranking as one of the most expensive ski trips in the United States.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag, Jose Davila IV, and Shannon Sollitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including Utah resorts accounting for two of the three most expensive ski trips in the U.S.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneSki resortsHomelessness
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content