Dallin Oaks is the new LDS president and more on Behind the Headlines
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Robert Gehrke, and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Dallin Oaks ascending to the presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.
LINKS:
- Dallin Oaks ascends to LDS presidency, concedes ‘we do not have the answers to all of the world’s problems’
- Gov. Cox taps ‘originalist’ for open Utah Supreme Court spot amid tension between Legislature and judiciary
- Utah book bans may not go far enough, state audit finds, citing ‘notable amounts’ of ‘sexual content’ still in schools