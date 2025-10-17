© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Utah News
Behind the Headlines

Dallin Oaks is the new LDS president and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM MDT
A bald man wearing a suit stands at a podium.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LDS church President Dallin H. Oaks gives remarks during an event announcing the reorganization of the First Presidency of the church at an event in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Robert Gehrke, and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Dallin Oaks ascending to the presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
