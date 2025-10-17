Dallin Oaks is the new LDS president and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Robert Gehrke, and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Dallin Oaks ascending to the presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

