Prop 4 signatures, Winter Olympics, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Tony Semerad, and Julie Jag join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the Utah Republican Party saying they have enough signatures to send a Prop 4 repeal initiative to Utah voters, the LDS Church dumping a record amount of its stocks, and a Winter Olympic update.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

‘We have met the threshold’: GOP says they have enough signatures to send Prop 4 repeal to Utah voters

Why is the LDS Church dumping billions in stocks?

Herriman’s Kaysha Love refused to be a backseat driver. Now she’s leading USA Bobsled’s push for Olympic gold.

