© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Prop 4 signatures, Winter Olympics, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:17 AM MST
Republican Party Chair Rob Axson and members of Utahns for Representative Government delivered hundreds of signature packets to Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
Robert Gehrke
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Republican Party Chair Rob Axson and members of Utahns for Representative Government delivered hundreds of signature packets to Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Tony Semerad, and Julie Jag join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the Utah Republican Party saying they have enough signatures to send a Prop 4 repeal initiative to Utah voters, the LDS Church dumping a record amount of its stocks, and a Winter Olympic update.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:
‘We have met the threshold’: GOP says they have enough signatures to send Prop 4 repeal to Utah voters
Why is the LDS Church dumping billions in stocks?
Herriman’s Kaysha Love refused to be a backseat driver. Now she’s leading USA Bobsled’s push for Olympic gold.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneUtah Legislature2026 Winter OlympicsThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams