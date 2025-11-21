Sana Shahid and Neil Legler on how AI can inspire and assist students

Could your next friend be … a machine? In this episode, Sana Shahid joins Neil Legler, director of digital learning and innovation at the Center for Instructional Design and Innovation, as he reveals his secret: AI can be a friend, a guide, and even an emotional companion in learning. Discover astonishing ways to use AI that go beyond the classroom, transforming the way we think, create, and connect like nothing you have ever seen before.



Dr. Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the department of communication & media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.