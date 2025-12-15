© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Global Bethak with Sana Shahid
The Global Bethak: Innovative Ways of Teaching and Learning

Making online discussions come alive

Published December 15, 2025 at 2:29 PM MST
The Global Bethak with Sana Shahid

What if online discussions could be as engaging as real-life conversations? In this episode, Sana Shahid hosts Matthew LaPlante, a professor at Utah State University and expert in online teaching, to explore his Pioneer Method.

By requiring students to quote, provide evidence, and ask open-ended questions, this method transforms discussion boards into interactive, inclusive, and thought-provoking spaces where learning comes alive like never before.

Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Communication at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.

Tags
The Global Bethak: Innovative Ways of Teaching and Learning UPROnline LearningHigher Education