Making online discussions come alive

What if online discussions could be as engaging as real-life conversations? In this episode, Sana Shahid hosts Matthew LaPlante, a professor at Utah State University and expert in online teaching, to explore his Pioneer Method.

By requiring students to quote, provide evidence, and ask open-ended questions, this method transforms discussion boards into interactive, inclusive, and thought-provoking spaces where learning comes alive like never before.

Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Communication at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.