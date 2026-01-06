© 2026 Utah Public Radio
The Global Bethak with Sana Shahid
The Global Bethak: Innovative Ways of Teaching and Learning

Transforming research into an adventure

Published December 19, 2025 at 10:58 AM MST
The Global Bethak with Sana Shahid

In this episode, Sana Shahid talks with Christine Cooper-Rompato, a dedicated English professor at Utah State University with a passion for history, literature, and mentoring students. They explore how curiosity-driven “rabbit holes” can lead to fresh research insights while offering practical tips on ethical AI use, research assistance and stress-free learning through strong mentorship.

Dr. Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Communication & Media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.

