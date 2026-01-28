© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Global Bethak with Sana Shahid
The Global Bethak: Innovative Ways of Teaching and Learning

Mentorship, research, and scholarship

Published January 28, 2026 at 3:02 PM MST
The Global Bethak with Sana Shahid

How can mentorship, research, and scholarship unlock a student’s full potential? In this episode, Sana Shahid talks with Alexa Sand, associate vice president for research and professor of art history at Utah State University, who shares strategies for guiding over 1,500 students annually through research programs, scholarships, and creative opportunities.

Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the department of communication & media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.

Tags
The Global Bethak: Innovative Ways of Teaching and Learning UPRHigher EducationResearch