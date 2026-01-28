How can mentorship, research, and scholarship unlock a student’s full potential? In this episode, Sana Shahid talks with Alexa Sand, associate vice president for research and professor of art history at Utah State University, who shares strategies for guiding over 1,500 students annually through research programs, scholarships, and creative opportunities.

Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the department of communication & media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.