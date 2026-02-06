The Green Thumb: Caution about seed catalogs

With the holidays behind us, many gardeners are noticing seed and plant catalogs showing up. Flipping through their pages is fun; they give gardening inspiration, and sometimes inspire big plans for the upcoming season. However, I've learned that it's important to order with a little caution.

Catalogs are designed to sell plants, and that often means bold promises. While some plants truly do perform well, others look much better on glossy pages than they do in our yards. However, with some precautions, you can be a much more successful gardener when ordering from catalogs.

1. Pay attention to the seller.

Many long established companies have excellent reputations and aren't intentionally misleading customers. They're usually a safer bet than unfamiliar sellers making extreme claims.

2. Look for recognized rewards.

Labels like "All-American Selection" or awards from major horticultural organizations often indicate plants that have been tested and perform well in many locations.

3. Research before you order.

Reliable gardening websites can help you determine if a plant will work. Some nationally popular plants often struggle in the Utah landscape, no matter how good the catalog says they will do.

4. Watch out for claims that sound too good to be true.

Trees that grow 10 feet a year or provide instant shade, though grow fast, are messy, short-lived, and can cause long-term landscape problems.

5. Utilize local garden centers.

They often carry reliable plants suited to our conditions and are sometimes at lower cost than the catalogs.

Up-front planning spares you frustration and sets you up for a more successful garden in the coming year.