The Green Thumb: End of winter garden maintenance

February has arrived, and the weather is still lovely. It's almost good enough to get out in the garden.

It seems like winter never arrived and I haven't shoveled any snow, so that's good.

I've started planting seeds for transplants. I didn't like the varieties that I got last year for many of my brassica crops, so I bought some special varieties.

I seeded those last week, and they're just starting to sprout. It'll be gardening time in April, just as I expected.

We also intend to do some transplant lettuce, spinach, and a few other veggies. Those will get started a little bit later this month.

Last fall, I had the garden ready. There's a special place in there for all these early season vegetables. In January, I also serviced my rototiller. You need to do this periodically.

Basically, I changed the oil, checked the carburetor, and made sure that the spark plugs are clean so that it's ready to go when I need it.

I have to rake off the place that I dug over, and then I can seed carrots, spinach, and onions, along with some of those other early vegetables that I like to plant.

I'm going to do some transplanting, simply because it helps me get started a little bit earlier, and I'm really looking forward to some garden vegetables.

I'll put row covers over those crops, and I'm also building a little cold frame for some of them, which should help a lot.

If you're interested in growing vegetables but don't have much experience, check with your local Extension service. They have classes that can help you learn those types of things.

Also, go online and look at USU's Extension gardening website. There, you'll find just about everything that you need to start.