The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Heres why you should be optimistic about the future of climate change

By Matthew LaPlante
Published May 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM MDT
electric_cars.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

For decades, scientists and journalists have been trying to shock people with the overwhelming weight of evidence that our planet is warming. That hasn't changed the trajectory toward even greater climate change. So now perhaps a new tactic is in order – optimism for the future.

Chris Turner is a journalist focused on climate solutions, and the author of How to Be a Climate Optimist: Blueprints for a Better World.

UnDisciplined
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
