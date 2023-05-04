UnDisciplined: Heres why you should be optimistic about the future of climate change
For decades, scientists and journalists have been trying to shock people with the overwhelming weight of evidence that our planet is warming. That hasn't changed the trajectory toward even greater climate change. So now perhaps a new tactic is in order – optimism for the future.
Chris Turner is a journalist focused on climate solutions, and the author of How to Be a Climate Optimist: Blueprints for a Better World.