UnDisciplined: What goes into making this show, and how has it evolved over time?

On July 6, 2018, listeners who were tuned into UPR heard UnDisciplined for the first time. Now, nearly seven years later, we’ve shared 300 episodes. Topics have ranged from ornithology to psychology, etymology to paleontology. Multiple producers and interim hosts have learned and grown from their time working on the show, and so has host and executive producer Matthew LaPlante. And each week, episodes have shown that there is no shortage of big ideas. Thank you for listening.