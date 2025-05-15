© 2025 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Does the Bible really say it is the Word of God?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published May 15, 2025 at 8:30 AM MDT
Just about sixty percent of Americans say they identify as Christian. And just about 20 percent of Americans say they have read the entire Bible. The math from there is pretty easy — something like two-thirds of American Christians haven’t read their religion’s guiding book. That’s just one of many reasons why, when someone says “The Bible Says So” they’re often incorrect.

This is part one of a two-part discussion with Biblical scholar Dan McClelland.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
