UnDisciplined: Does the Bible really say it is the Word of God?
Just about sixty percent of Americans say they identify as Christian. And just about 20 percent of Americans say they have read the entire Bible. The math from there is pretty easy — something like two-thirds of American Christians haven’t read their religion’s guiding book. That’s just one of many reasons why, when someone says “The Bible Says So” they’re often incorrect.
This is part one of a two-part discussion with Biblical scholar Dan McClelland.