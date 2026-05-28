UnDisciplined: How athletes change their perception of time

A few years back, we had David Sinclair on the program. David is one of the world’s top researchers working on the question of whether we can extend human lifespans.

A couple years after that, Nate Price was with us. Nate is also looking at this question, though from a different angle: he wants to know how we can pack more healthy years into the lifespans we already have.

But here on the program, we find ourselves returning to another version of that same question: what does it actually mean to lengthen a life?

Brett Popplewell has been thinking about that too — about whether a life can feel longer not only through years added, but through attention, novelty, memory, movement, and the refusal to let the days become interchangeable.

