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The UnDisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What does it mean to be alive?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published October 8, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
The Undisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone

For centuries, we have tended to associate consciousness with the most sophisticated things our brains can do: thought, reason, language, memory. But Antonio Damasio argues that we should be looking somewhere much more ancient, and much more humble: Hunger. Thirst. Warmth. Cold. Pleasure. Pain.

His argument is that consciousness begins with a living organism sensing the condition of its own body. At some point in the history of life, being alive began to feel like something.

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UnDisciplined PsychologyArtificial Intelligenceneuroscience
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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante