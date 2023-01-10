Healthy Eating in 2023

Sariah Israelsen: This is Utah public radio I'm Sariah Israelsen. Thanks for joining us for USU Extension Highlight. Teresa Hunsaker, USU Extension consumer educator emeritus is back with us. With this new year we wanted to focus this week on ways to eat healthier. Teresa, what tips do you have for us to start out?

Teresa Hunsaker: Well, you know, I think there's just six basic things if people will keep in mind because our bodies are kind of craving a new norm after all of those treats and you know, high fat, maybe high sugar foods during the holidays.

So, the very first tip that I would have is eat more simply. Reduce the creamy sauces and gravies and high fat foods, high sugar and include more vegetables and more fruit and more whole grains and keep things simple.

The second would be to make more from scratch, so less processed food. And that again goes back to maybe more raw vegetables and raw fruit platters and things like that, some whole grains instead of a traditional pasta, have a whole grain pasta dish.

And then the other one is one that we all know and that's plan meals. Sit down and think about simple breakfasts, simple lunches, simple snacks.

Drink plenty of water, plan and prepare maybe some foods ahead, such as your snack foods like carrot sticks, celery sticks and jicama — things that are ready to eat when it's time to maybe have a little snack that's not one of our traditional treats.

And then find fun ways to move a little bit more. There are so many fun things that we can do in the winter, even for exercise and outdoor activities that can get our bodies back on schedule and moving a little bit more.

Sariah Israelsen: Those are some good tips. Thank you so much for that. What are some good recipes that we could include in our meal planning.

Teresa Hunsaker: The very first one I have to give you is one of our family's all-time favorite and that is my peppered pork lettuce wraps.

So you make a quick dressing of a light mayo, some skim milk, some minced garlic, and you whisk that together. Then you sauté some lean boneless pork loin. — just in some strips. sauté that and a little bit of oil add some coarse ground pepper. While it's sautéing, add in a jar of roasted red peppers. That's it for the filling.

Then you take your lettuce leaves and you'll put a little bit of your peppered pork into your lettuce leaf and then top it with some chopped cucumbers, some sliced radishes, a little bit of sliced red onion, some zucchini noodles — zoodles — and then you drizzle that mayo garlic kind of a sauce over the top and wrap it up. Oh, my goodness. It is so quick, so easy, so yummy.

I wanted to also feature two quick salads. One of them is a black bean quinoa and avocado salad. Again, it's real simple. It's got arugula, baby kale, some black beans that have been rinsed and drained, an avocado, roma tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, zucchini and then some cooked quinoa, a little sweet corn and a simple lime and olive oil dressing. Again, you'll have the recipe, but this goes together really quickly.

And then this other one — because I'm an Arizona girl originally — this one always speaks to me and that's a citrus and greens salad. It has blood oranges, navel oranges, a really sweet pink grapefruit and lettuce leaves or spinach. I prefer spinach or you can use beet greens, endive, baby kale, whatever your favorite is, or what's the least expensive and on hand. And then some purple onion and some kind of shredded dry white cheese like an asiago, parmesan, mozzarella, or Monterey jack.

The dressing is orange juice, orange zest, olive oil, and some rice vinegar. Anyway, these two salads and those wrapped pepper pork dishes are so yummy. I think people will really enjoy them.

Sariah Israelsen: Those sound delicious. Thank you so much for sharing those. I'm definitely going to have to add those into my recipes. And as always, these recipes will be posted on the website for you to enjoy at UPR.org. And Teresa, thanks again for joining us.