Wild About Utah: The Logan Island twin rivers reverence vibe
The City of Logan has a special Logan Island Vibe anchored in the two arms of the Logan River which wrap around the heart of town as living blue trails and green stripes. We are the rivers, wetlands, and riparian buffers keepers.
Let’s preserve and rehabilitate our natural resource treasures, not least of which the Logan River system, which includes the Logan River flowing out of Logan Canyon, and then forking into the North and South Branches which embrace the Logan Island.
Let’s celebrate our Logan Island Twin Rivers Reverence Vibe with poetry and conservation actions, such as planting native plant riparian buffers and ensuring this Tree City USA maintains a healthy tree canopy, clean water, and a thriving Natural Stream Environment, filled with the delights of birds and bird song, which are actual metrics of the health of a city.
The Logan Island Twin Rivers Reverence Vibe
The Logan River meanders gracefully from the mouth Logan Canyon,
Generating electricity here, filling First Dam Reservoir there,
Flowing through the World Class Utah State University Water Research Laboratory,
With a mile and a half southwesterly meander past Herm’s Inn here, and River Hollow Park there,
Forking to wrap around the Logan Island, twin blue trails
weaving green stripes of riverside parks,
Sustaining our urban ecosystem,
This one wild and beautiful Logan Island
Twin Rivers Reverence Vibe,
Natural Community,
Lifeline.
I’m Hilary Shughart with the Bridgerland Audubon Society, and I am Wild About the North and South Branches of the Logan River, and I am Wild About Utah!
Credits:
Images: Little Logan River Courtesy & Copyright Hilary Shughart, Photographer
Featured Audio: Courtesy Friend Weller, Chief Engineer Retired, UPR.org, Courtesy & Copyright © Kevin Colver, https://wildstore.wildsanctuary.com/collections/special-collections/kevin-colver
Text: Hilary Shughart, President, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/
Additional Reading: Hilary Shughart and Lyle Bingham, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/
Other Wild About Utah pieces authored by Hilary Shughart
Save and Restore the North Branch of the Logan River (Little Logan River), Bridgerland Audubon Society, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/llr/
Guide to The Logan River TrailiFIT parking lot to Trapper ParkRead to Logan City Council April 1, 2025by Logan Poet Shanan Balkan,
First, we pass under the traffic bridge
Bright green watercress thrives
See the majestic Wellsville mountains
Turn around and see the Bear River Mountains
Now we pass the pastures that fence horses—
Hear the music of frogs croaking,
The air vibrates with the jubilant
At the bend in the trail, we hear
Here comes the man with one hiking pole
Past the pond,
there is the black metal bench
In summer, there are clouds
Onto the second bridge,
We pass the mobile home park
And then onto the cow pastures
Look! A bald eagle!
And then to the sidewalk
but before we get there,
