Wild About Utah: The Logan Island twin rivers reverence vibe

Guide to The Logan River TrailiFIT parking lot to Trapper ParkRead to Logan City Council April 1, 2025by Logan Poet Shanan Balkan, First, we pass under the traffic bridge

where barn swallows build nests of mud.

They disappear in late autumn

leaving stains where their nests once clung

to the underpass.

The river blurs turquoise to brown

under the bridge. Bright green watercress thrives

year-round in the little stream—

see how it grows thicker by the day.

Notice the informational signs about what kinds of birds

live near the river:

red-winged blackbirds with a patch of ruby on their wings,

emerald-headed mallards, and raucous kingfishers—

now we pass a sign of fish who live in the river—

iridescent rainbow and Bonneville Cutthroat trout who wave

their tails in the swift green current. See the majestic Wellsville mountains

jut sharp into the western sky.

They shine white, snow-covered,

late into summer.

Did you know that they are the steepest mountains

in the lower 48 states? Turn around and see the Bear River Mountains

rise emerald behind us in the east. Now we pass the pastures that fence horses—

dozens of them, black, white, chestnut.

A few hang their velvet snouts

over the fence to greet passersby.

The pastures shine with puddles,

bright pale hay.

The pastures smell of rich thaw,

horse manure. Hear the music of frogs croaking,

and see the black-necked garter snakes

coiled, shy and olive-bodied,

on the edges of the trail in the grass. The air vibrates with the jubilant

conk-conk-la-ree!

of red-winged blackbirds

and the cheerful chick-a-dee-dee-dee of black capped chickadees.

Listen! Can you hear the busy chatter of the crested kingfisher?

Can you hear the mallard skimming to a stop on the surface of the river? At the bend in the trail, we hear

the lonely call of a great-horned owl

tangled in blue branches at dusk. Here comes the man with one hiking pole

and the old cowboy riding his bike

and the woman who smells like patchouli glides by—

here come the mothers pushing strollers

as they chat with one another, smiling as we pass,

and all the people walking dogs—low-slung black Dachshunds,

gregarious yellow labs, and dozens of doodle mixes,

curly-haired, copper and blonde, and the golden retrievers

who love people, and lick everybody’s hands. Past the pond,

an off-shoot of the river,

where we see minnows,

their shadows doubling them,

we can’t tell which is minnow,

which is shadow,

and a solitary kingfisher,

slate-blue, perches on a bare tree

that stands straight and tall,

and a small gray

bird skims the water, leaving riffles,

before being swallowed into a gray shrub— there is the black metal bench

on the side of the trail where we stop to sit

and have a sip of water. In summer, there are clouds

of white cabbage and pale yellow sulfur butterflies,

and a few orange and black monarchs. Onto the second bridge,

this one too over a shallow pond,

where in summer small white flowers

dot the water, and wild cucumbers

with their spikey shells drape

on their vines. The silt is gray

and dappled and here we hear

the raspy call of a marsh wren

rattling cattails. We pass the mobile home park

with blue and yellow homes

and over the bridge where on both sides

we are surrounded by gold cattails,

slowly exploding fluff,

and in summer, the blue of blue vervain. And then onto the cow pastures

where Canadian geese nest and squawk.

We see a pair of sandhill cranes

in winter gray feathers

in the pasture, picking their way

between gold cattails.

They each have a bright red dot

under their eyes. Look! A bald eagle!

Slow, deliberate flapping,

ebony-winged, ivory-headed. And then to the sidewalk

that is lined with fragrant pink wild roses in June.

We see Trapper Park in the distance,

the new brick restrooms,

the pavilion with new exercise equipment,

and the brown bear perpetually climbing the side

of the toy set, but before we get there,

let’s linger at the spring

that spills silver water over emerald

velvet moss. Guide to The Logan River TrailiFIT parking lot to Trapper Park

Read to Logan City Council, April 1, 2025

by Logan Poet Shanan Balkan

https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/…

