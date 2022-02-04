Logan police propose increased parking violation fees

The Logan City Police Department proposed an increase in fines for parking violations during the Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday.

Parking violations currently have a fine of $20 to $25 within the first 10 days, and $40 to $45 after 10 days. The new fine would be $35 within 10 days and $55 after 10 days.

This increase is largely due to a decision by police to no longer continue with their current software provider for parking enforcement.

“There have been two separate incidents where we’ve been left without the services that we paid for, for months at a time,” said Police Chief Gary Jensen, explaining the failure to provide services was a poor reflection on Logan city. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.