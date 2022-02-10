Salt Lake City native Nathan Chen wins Olympic gold medal for figure skating

A figure skater native to Salt Lake City has just won a gold medal for the U.S. during this year’s Winter Olympics.

Following his “Rocketman” free skate performance, 22 year old Nathan Chen has become the seventh U.S. men’s skater to stand on top of the podium with a gold medal. Chen was initially taken out of medal contention during the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang which inspired him to work relentlessly to strengthen his figure skating skills. Chen’s dream of obtaining a gold medal was finally achieved on Wednesday night when he scored 6 pointers ahead of his closest competitor.

Many of Chen’s peers, family members, and teammates shared their support of the figure skater following his victory. Those who have seen and helped Chen chase his dream of becoming an Olympian are proud to see his dreams be realized.

Chen’s victory placed him above Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno who had both won silver and bronze medals respectively.