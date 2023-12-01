Return of the Olympics and more on Behind the Headlines

The Olympics are coming back; Salt Lake City is named the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Games. Relief Society leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are ordered off the stand, ending a ten-year tradition in the San Francisco Bay area. And girls who sued for high school tackle football say they’re disappointed but encouraged by the settlement of a six-year lawsuit.

Joining the program are Salt Lake TribuneOlympics and enterprise reporter Julie Jag, Senior religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack, BYU Basketball/ General Assignment Reporter Alex Vejar, and news columnist Robert Gerhke.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess