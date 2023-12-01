© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Return of the Olympics and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST
Fraser Bullock, center, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, right, celebrate at City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023,after the announcement by the International Olympic Committee of Salt Lake as a "preferred host" of the 2034 Olympic Games following an IOC live broadcast from Paris. Also pictured from left are Olympic organizers Spence Eccles, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Steve Starks and Catherine Raney-Norman.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Fraser Bullock, center, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, right, celebrate at City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023,after the announcement by the International Olympic Committee of Salt Lake as a "preferred host" of the 2034 Olympic Games following an IOC live broadcast from Paris. Also pictured from left are Olympic organizers Spence Eccles, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Steve Starks and Catherine Raney-Norman.

The Olympics are coming back; Salt Lake City is named the preferred host for the 2034 Winter Games. Relief Society leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are ordered off the stand, ending a ten-year tradition in the San Francisco Bay area. And girls who sued for high school tackle football say they’re disappointed but encouraged by the settlement of a six-year lawsuit.

Joining the program are Salt Lake TribuneOlympics and enterprise reporter Julie Jag, Senior religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack, BYU Basketball/ General Assignment Reporter Alex Vejar, and news columnist Robert Gerhke.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRWinter olympicsutah olympicsHigh School SportsThe Salt Lake Tribune
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
