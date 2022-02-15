© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Valley students clean up in clean-air poster contest

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal
Published February 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
620ac0b60c445.image.jpg
The Herald Journal
This poster by Claire Turpin of Ridgeline High School was among the award winners in this year’s Clean Air Marketing Contest.

Winners of the 2022 Utah High School Clean Air Marketing Contest were announced Feb. 12 at a ceremony at Utah State University’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art Community Art Day. Cache Valley students took a number of state awards.

Almost 1,000 high school teens from southern Utah to southern Idaho participated in creating clean air public service announcements (PSAs) for the contest this year, and 60 entries were selected by their respective high schools as finalists. All the finalists’ PSAs are on display at the museum through the end of February.

Twenty state winners and three honorable mentions were named, with their awards named after their donors. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

