© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Green Canyon hosts early graduation for terminally ill student

Utah Public Radio | By Sydney Dahle & The Herald Journal
Published February 17, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
620d913092515.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Fernando Lozano hugs Gabby Gonzales after she presented him with his diploma, during a graduation ceremony at Green Canyon High School on Wednesday.

Surrounded by family and friends, Green Canyon High School student Feranado Lozano Zarate received his diploma on Wednesday after the school’s administration and staff hosted an early graduation for the terminally ill senior.

Fernando was diagnosed with a brain tumor his sophomore year. Despite several doctor’s visits, trips to the hospital and surgeries, Lozano continued to work hard in school. But in early January, Lozano found out he had developed a form of leukemia expected to take his life in the next few weeks.

In addition to friends, family and school staff, the Green Canyon student body joined to celebrate Lozano’s early graduation. During the event, family and administration lauded Fernando for his stellar attitude and efforts toward academic success. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Cache ValleyGreen Canyon High School