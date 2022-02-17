Green Canyon hosts early graduation for terminally ill student

Surrounded by family and friends, Green Canyon High School student Feranado Lozano Zarate received his diploma on Wednesday after the school’s administration and staff hosted an early graduation for the terminally ill senior.

Fernando was diagnosed with a brain tumor his sophomore year. Despite several doctor’s visits, trips to the hospital and surgeries, Lozano continued to work hard in school. But in early January, Lozano found out he had developed a form of leukemia expected to take his life in the next few weeks.

In addition to friends, family and school staff, the Green Canyon student body joined to celebrate Lozano’s early graduation. During the event, family and administration lauded Fernando for his stellar attitude and efforts toward academic success. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.