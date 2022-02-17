© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Two Utah students removed from a high school basketball game following alleged racial taunts

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST
Fox 13.jpeg
Fox 13
Image still of footage showing students at their high school basketball game

During a girls’ basketball game in Salem, Utah, two high school students were removed from the stands after allegedly using racial taunts against players of color.

Confirmed by both the Provo School District and Nebo School District, two male students attending Salem Hills High School were removed from the bleachers of Tuesday night’s game after making monkey noises to taunt players shooting free throw shots. Videos of the basketball game have been posted to YouTube showing the principal escorting the two students away from the court.

Apologizing to the students who were disrespected, the Nebo School District released a statement explaining that Salem Hills High School would continue to be vigilant in teaching acceptance and kindness. Provo School District also released a statement indicating that they take these incidents very seriously and that Provo High administration will continue to attend all games in order to advocate and support their students.

Both students responsible for the taunts were disciplined on Wednesday morning.

