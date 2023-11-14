Tuesday AM headlines: Pods for temporary shelter community arrive in SLC

Pods for temporary shelter community arrive in SLC

Pods for a temporary shelter community have arrived in downtown Salt Lake City.

As winter approaches, the community will give temporary housing to 50 unsheltered people through small “pods” that have locking doors, beds, heating, air conditioning and outlets.

The site, located in an empty lot near the UTA hub at 600 W 300 S, will also have bathrooms, meals, garbage pickup and personalized treatment for those staying there.

The pilot program is a collaboration between the city, state and county, with the site on land owned by Salt Lake City but the program itself run by the state Office of Homeless Services.

There is no official opening date as of yet.

Davis School District presents changes after racial discrimination settlement

The Davis School District presented a summary of changes to the Rules and General Oversight Committee Tuesday after a racial discrimination settlement.

In October 2021, the district agreed to a settlement with the Department of Justice after the department found evidence of “widespread racial discrimination and harassment” in the district.

Since then, the Davis School District has worked to address these issues, including through developing procedures to report and respond to harassment complaints and creating an office to process reports of harassment and discrimination.

Following the presentation, multiple Utah representatives expressed interest in finding solutions to better enforce statutes in local districts.