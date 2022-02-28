© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Summerfest saying so long to Tabernacle

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published February 28, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
6219044689300.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Jocelyn Wellings hangs paintings in preparation for the 2019 Summerfest Arts Faire at the Logan Tabernacle.

Displaced by renovation work at the Logan Tabernacle, the Summerfest Arts Faire had such a great run at the Cache County Fairgrounds last year that organizers have decided to keep it there for the foreseeable future.

“We did a survey, and frankly the response was so overwhelmingly in favor of the fairgrounds that for right now that is tentatively where we’re going to move … possibly permanently,” Summerfest Executive Director Shirlene Davis said. “We actually put it up for a board vote.”

Although historically located on the Tabernacle grounds in the heart of downtown Logan, Summerfest has been relocated to the fairgrounds on a couple of occasions through the years, but that was before the new Cache County Events Center opened at the fairgrounds, bringing with it a number of amenities. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News Logan SummerfestCache Valley