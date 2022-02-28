Summerfest saying so long to Tabernacle

Displaced by renovation work at the Logan Tabernacle, the Summerfest Arts Faire had such a great run at the Cache County Fairgrounds last year that organizers have decided to keep it there for the foreseeable future.

“We did a survey, and frankly the response was so overwhelmingly in favor of the fairgrounds that for right now that is tentatively where we’re going to move … possibly permanently,” Summerfest Executive Director Shirlene Davis said. “We actually put it up for a board vote.”

Although historically located on the Tabernacle grounds in the heart of downtown Logan, Summerfest has been relocated to the fairgrounds on a couple of occasions through the years, but that was before the new Cache County Events Center opened at the fairgrounds, bringing with it a number of amenities. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.