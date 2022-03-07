March for Ukraine held on Thursday to show support and solidarity

On Thursday afternoon, Logan residents marched from the Quad at Utah State University to the Historic Cache County Courthouse to show their support of Ukraine.

Signs and flags representing the Ukrainian colors were made and held as participants marched down 400 N. and Main Street.

Many of the attendants at the event had personal connections to Ukraine. Some had loved ones currently living in the embattled state.

One of the participants, Hanna Cragun, told a story of her friend Nina from Moldova who married a Ukrainian man. When Nina and her husband found out Ukraine was being invaded, they rushed to the border to escape to her parents’ house in Moldova. Unfortunately, Nina had to leave her husband behind to fight. He has since been sleeping on the subway, Cragun said. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.