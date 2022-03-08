543 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah over the weekend

In a report made on Monday, the Utah Department of Health revealed that 543 new cases of COVID-19 popped up throughout the state of Utah over the weekend.

Of the 543 confirmed cases, school-aged children count for 62 of them. The report detailed that 241 cases were reported on Friday, 206 on Saturday, and 102 on Sunday, with each of those total reports dropping each passing day.

282 is now the new rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests.

On top of the new cases, there were nine reported deaths in Washington, Box Elder, Emery, Sevier, and Salt Lake Counties. According to the health department, four of the deaths occurred before Feb. 7.

The Utah Department of Health also reported that 261 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state.