Utah COVID-19 cases rise for first time in weeks

For a while, it looked like COVID-19 cases were slowly starting to decrease in Utah. But now? Cases are on a rapid rise for the first time in weeks.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, 2,119 new cases and 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported this week. The last time Utah saw over 2,000 positive cases was back in the middle of September.

It has also been reported that over 135 new hospitalizations have been recorded over the past week, with 116 people currently residing in the hospital and 14 of them being in the ICU.

The health department isn’t the only organization reporting an increase in numbers, however, as wastewater sampling has been showing a steady increase as well. Currently, 47.1% of wastewater sites are showing increasing levels.

With these new numbers, the new rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 306 per day and the person-to-person average has a positivity rate of 16.9%.